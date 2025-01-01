Adelina Ruiz Baez is a licensed attorney experienced in the areas of business law, probate, estate planning and real estate, including landlord/tenant law. She received her Bachelor of Arts from Herbert H. Lehman College, City University of New York in 2004. She then earned her law degree from Indiana University Maurer School of Law in 2007. Immediately after law school, Ms. Ruiz worked as a staff attorney at the Florida Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Court of Florida where she assisted judges in diverse legal issues involving civil, criminal, family, administrative and appellate matters.

After her tenure at the trial court, Ms. Ruiz practiced in the areas of corporate law, business law, bankruptcy and commercial litigation. In 2013, she opened The Law Offices of Adelina Ruiz, P.A.

Ms. Ruiz was born in the Dominican Republic, and is fluent in Spanish.

Education:

Indiana University Maurer School of Law, Bloomington, IN, Juris Doctor, 2007

Herbert H. Lehman College, CUNY, Bronx, NY, B.A., 2004, Summa Cum Laude

Admitted:

Florida Bar

Southern District of Florida

Northern District of Florida

Middle District of Florida