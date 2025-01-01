Adelina Ruiz Baez
Adelina Ruiz Baez
Adelina Ruiz Baez is a licensed attorney experienced in the areas of business law, probate, estate planning and real estate, including landlord/tenant law. She received her Bachelor of Arts from Herbert H. Lehman College, City University of New York in 2004. She then earned her law degree from Indiana University Maurer School of Law in 2007. Immediately after law school, Ms. Ruiz worked as a staff attorney at the Florida Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Court of Florida where she assisted judges in diverse legal issues involving civil, criminal, family, administrative and appellate matters.
After her tenure at the trial court, Ms. Ruiz practiced in the areas of corporate law, business law, bankruptcy and commercial litigation. In 2013, she opened The Law Offices of Adelina Ruiz, P.A.
Ms. Ruiz was born in the Dominican Republic, and is fluent in Spanish.
Education:
Indiana University Maurer School of Law, Bloomington, IN, Juris Doctor, 2007
Herbert H. Lehman College, CUNY, Bronx, NY, B.A., 2004, Summa Cum Laude
Admitted:
Florida Bar
Southern District of Florida
Northern District of Florida
Middle District of Florida
Firm Description
The Law Office of Adelina Ruiz, P.A. is a firm dedicated to helping individuals and businesses in their estate planning, real estate and business-related legal needs. Our clientele is diverse and spans from sophisticated high-net-worth investors to small family businesses.
Our services include assisting our clients with:
- Estate and life planning
- Business formation, dissolution and succession
- Sale and purchase of businesses
- Corporate governance support
- Drafting a variety of commercial contracts, including employment agreements, leases, sale of business transactional documents, shareholder agreements, distribution agreements, corporate resolutions, buy-sell agreements, operating agreements, and restrictive covenant agreements
- Handling shareholder disputes, debt collection, and various commercial litigation matters
- Assisting real estate investors with their various needs and legal strategies, including but not limited to landlord/tenant disputes, partition and quiet title proceedings, community association disputes, etc.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
Main Office
800 Village Square Crossing
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
