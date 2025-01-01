Addison “Add” K. Goff IV has helped the families of north Louisiana for over twenty-five years. He is a Ruston High School graduate, and graduated Louisiana Tech University in only three years with highest honors (summa cum laude), majoring in History with minors in English and Foreign Languages. He obtained his Juris Doctorate at Louisiana State University and had articles published twice in the prestigious Louisiana Law Review.

Although Add has many years experience litigating complex products liability actions across the country and helping those accused of crimes, he has always felt a special calling to help the elderly and their families, which only strengthened after watching members of his own family struggle with end-of-life issues, dementia, and long-term care placement. In specializing in Elder Law, Add helps families that are worried about losing everything to the costs of medical and nursing home care. Accredited by the Veterans Administration, he also assists wartime veterans and their families plan and obtain Veterans Pension Benefits, including Housebound and Aid & Attendance. Other areas of practice include:

Special Needs Planning for the Disabled

Estate Planning, Wills, Trusts, and Powers of Attorney

Medicaid Long-Term Care Planning and Crisis Management

Interdictions (Guardianships)

Power of Attorney Abuse

Successions and Probate

Add is an Eagle Scout, and has been a Tae Kwon Do and Judo instructor. In addition to other philanthropies over the years, Add served as President of Christian Community Action for five years and served on the Board of Directors for Louisiana Med-Camps for four years. Add and Shelley are also passionate about the preservation of our marine resources and Louisiana’s coast. Avid saltwater anglers, they are both life members of Louisiana’s Coastal Conservation Association.

More about Add Goff’s legal career:

Admitted to Practice Law

State of Louisiana (1992)

State of Texas (inactive 2014)

United States Court of Appeals, Fifth Circuit

United States District Court,

Eastern District of Louisiana

Middle District of Louisiana

Western District of Louisiana

District of Colorado

Admitted to practice Pro Hac Vice, in Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, Georgia, Mississippi, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Pennsylvania, Iowa, Arkansas, Nebraska, and Washington.

Veterans Administration accredited attorney.