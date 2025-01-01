Addison “Add” K. Goff IV
Goff & Goff
Addison “Add” K. Goff IV
Goff & Goff
Addison “Add” K. Goff IV has helped the families of north Louisiana for over twenty-five years. He is a Ruston High School graduate, and graduated Louisiana Tech University in only three years with highest honors (summa cum laude), majoring in History with minors in English and Foreign Languages. He obtained his Juris Doctorate at Louisiana State University and had articles published twice in the prestigious Louisiana Law Review.
Although Add has many years experience litigating complex products liability actions across the country and helping those accused of crimes, he has always felt a special calling to help the elderly and their families, which only strengthened after watching members of his own family struggle with end-of-life issues, dementia, and long-term care placement. In specializing in Elder Law, Add helps families that are worried about losing everything to the costs of medical and nursing home care. Accredited by the Veterans Administration, he also assists wartime veterans and their families plan and obtain Veterans Pension Benefits, including Housebound and Aid & Attendance. Other areas of practice include:
- Special Needs Planning for the Disabled
- Estate Planning, Wills, Trusts, and Powers of Attorney
- Medicaid Long-Term Care Planning and Crisis Management
- Interdictions (Guardianships)
- Power of Attorney Abuse
- Successions and Probate
Add is an Eagle Scout, and has been a Tae Kwon Do and Judo instructor. In addition to other philanthropies over the years, Add served as President of Christian Community Action for five years and served on the Board of Directors for Louisiana Med-Camps for four years. Add and Shelley are also passionate about the preservation of our marine resources and Louisiana’s coast. Avid saltwater anglers, they are both life members of Louisiana’s Coastal Conservation Association.
More about Add Goff’s legal career:
Admitted to Practice Law
- State of Louisiana (1992)
- State of Texas (inactive 2014)
- United States Court of Appeals, Fifth Circuit
- United States District Court,
- Eastern District of Louisiana
- Middle District of Louisiana
- Western District of Louisiana
- District of Colorado
Admitted to practice Pro Hac Vice, in Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, Georgia, Mississippi, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Pennsylvania, Iowa, Arkansas, Nebraska, and Washington.
Veterans Administration accredited attorney.
Firm Description
Let Our Family Help Yours.
We understand the unique challenges families face with long-term care and having loved ones suffering from diseases such as Alzheimer’s. We understand how it feels to be a client in a divorce proceeding with custody, child support, alimony, and property issues. We have walked in your shoes. With a strong attention to detail and the highest ethical standards, the family firm of Goff and Goff Attorneys, P.C. has been providing compassionate and competent legal services to families since 1931.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|7:30 AM
|5:30 PM
|Tuesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|8:00 AM
|12:00 PM
Cost
What Is an Elder Law Attorney?
Main Office
612 North Vienna Street
Ruston, LA 71270
On the web
Addison “Add” K. Goff IV
Goff & Goff
Addison “Add” K. Goff IV has helped the families of north Louisiana for over twenty-five years. He is a Ruston High School graduate, and graduated Louisiana Tech University in only three years with highest honors (summa cum laude), majoring in History with minors in English and Foreign Languages. He obtaine...