Aaron Connor is a seasoned litigator, currently concentrating in the areas of guardianship, will/ trust contests and other estate related litigation. Mr. Connor is also head of the firm’s Long-Term Care Planning Department where he advises clients on how best to preserve assets for themselves and their families. Mr. Connor regularly handles complex trust and estate litigation matters and assists clients in obtaining their fair share through discovery, litigation, and negotiation. Additionally, he utilizes sophisticated estate planning techniques in the establishment of estate tax avoidance vehicles and completing charitable giving in the most tax-efficient manner.

Mr. Connor is admitted to practice in the State of New York and the United States District Court for the Northern District of New York. He is a member of the New York State Bar Association, the Albany County Bar Association and is currently an Editor for the Elder and Special Needs Law Journal. Mr. Connor has formerly served on the New York State Bar Association Committee on Legal Education and Admission to the Bar and was a board member of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Northeastern New York. Mr. Connor received his Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University at Albany and his Juris Doctorate from Albany Law School. He was named a Partner in the firm in 2015.