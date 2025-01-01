Search Articles

Aaron Connor is a seasoned litigator, currently concentrating in the areas of guardianship, will/ trust contests and other estate related litigation. Mr. Connor is also head of the firm’s Long-Term Care Planning Department where he advises clients on how best to preserve assets for themselves and their families. Mr. Connor regularly handles complex trust and estate litigation matters and assists clients in obtaining their fair share through discovery, litigation, and negotiation.  Additionally, he utilizes sophisticated estate planning techniques in the establishment of estate tax avoidance vehicles and completing charitable giving in the most tax-efficient manner. 

Mr. Connor is admitted to practice in the State of New York and the United States District Court for the Northern District of New York.  He is a member of the New York State Bar Association, the Albany County Bar Association and is currently an Editor for the Elder and Special Needs Law Journal.  Mr. Connor has formerly served on the New York State Bar Association Committee on Legal Education and Admission to the Bar and was a board member of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Northeastern New York.  Mr. Connor received his Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University at Albany and his Juris Doctorate from Albany Law School.  He was named a Partner in the firm in 2015. 

Pierro, Connor & Strauss, LLC offers individualized Estate Planning, Trust and Estate Administration and Litigation, Guardianship, Elder Law, and Special Needs Planning services to private clients, their families and family owned businesses.  The mission of Pierro, Connor & Strauss, LLC is to empower our clients to achieve their goals, protect their families and navigate through the complex problems encountered by each generation.

Our attorneys have gained recognition as thought leaders in the areas of estate planning, long-term care, special needs, business succession and tax planning. Each member of our firm provides compassionate, comprehensive legal service, and through rigorous education, research and experience they combine the expertise necessary to design innovative plans and solutions, and the attentiveness to be timely and responsive to the needs each client. The partners and associates have a combined experience of over 280 years in Trusts, Estates, Special Needs, Elder Law and Business and Tax Planning.

Our entire staff is dedicated to providing ongoing service of the highest quality, constructing life strategies that meet the unique goals and needs of our clients, and continuing to provide counsel to the individuals and families that we represent as their plans move forward. We constantly strive to maintain a high level of service to our clients, while keeping costs reasonable through effective management and utilization of resources.  Please click the attorney's link on the top navigation bar to read brief biographies of the attorneys practicing with our firm.

Day From To
Monday 8:30 AM 5:00 PM
Tuesday 9:30 AM 5:00 PM
Wednesday 8:30 AM 5:00 PM
Thursday 8:30 AM 5:30 PM
Friday 8:30 AM 5:00 PM

Pierro, Connor & Strauss, LLC
43 British American Boulevard
Latham, NY 12110

Pierro, Connor & Strauss, LLC
260 Madison Avenue
New York, NY 10016

2577 Main Street
Lake Placid, NY 12946

51 Warren Street
Hudson, NY 12534

1122 Franklin Aveue
Suite 300
Garden City, NY 11530

Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

READ MORE
Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After I’m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the state’s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

READ MORE
Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

READ MORE
Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parents’ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

READ MORE
Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

READ MORE
Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

READ MORE
ElderLaw 101
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

READ MORE
Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicare’s coverage.

READ MORE
Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

READ MORE
Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

READ MORE
Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

READ MORE
Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

READ MORE
Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VA’s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

READ MORE
