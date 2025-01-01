Aaron E. Connor
Aaron Connor is a seasoned litigator, currently concentrating in the areas of guardianship, will/ trust contests and other estate related litigation. Mr. Connor is also head of the firm’s Long-Term Care Planning Department where he advises clients on how best to preserve assets for themselves and their families. Mr. Connor regularly handles complex trust and estate litigation matters and assists clients in obtaining their fair share through discovery, litigation, and negotiation. Additionally, he utilizes sophisticated estate planning techniques in the establishment of estate tax avoidance vehicles and completing charitable giving in the most tax-efficient manner.
Mr. Connor is admitted to practice in the State of New York and the United States District Court for the Northern District of New York. He is a member of the New York State Bar Association, the Albany County Bar Association and is currently an Editor for the Elder and Special Needs Law Journal. Mr. Connor has formerly served on the New York State Bar Association Committee on Legal Education and Admission to the Bar and was a board member of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Northeastern New York. Mr. Connor received his Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University at Albany and his Juris Doctorate from Albany Law School. He was named a Partner in the firm in 2015.
Firm Description
Pierro, Connor & Strauss, LLC offers individualized Estate Planning, Trust and Estate Administration and Litigation, Guardianship, Elder Law, and Special Needs Planning services to private clients, their families and family owned businesses. The mission of Pierro, Connor & Strauss, LLC is to empower our clients to achieve their goals, protect their families and navigate through the complex problems encountered by each generation.
Our attorneys have gained recognition as thought leaders in the areas of estate planning, long-term care, special needs, business succession and tax planning. Each member of our firm provides compassionate, comprehensive legal service, and through rigorous education, research and experience they combine the expertise necessary to design innovative plans and solutions, and the attentiveness to be timely and responsive to the needs each client. The partners and associates have a combined experience of over 280 years in Trusts, Estates, Special Needs, Elder Law and Business and Tax Planning.
Our entire staff is dedicated to providing ongoing service of the highest quality, constructing life strategies that meet the unique goals and needs of our clients, and continuing to provide counsel to the individuals and families that we represent as their plans move forward. We constantly strive to maintain a high level of service to our clients, while keeping costs reasonable through effective management and utilization of resources. Please click the attorney's link on the top navigation bar to read brief biographies of the attorneys practicing with our firm.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|9:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|8:30 AM
|5:30 PM
|Friday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
Main Office
Pierro, Connor & Strauss, LLC
43 British American Boulevard
Latham, NY 12110
Pierro, Connor & Strauss, LLC
260 Madison Avenue
New York, NY 10016
2577 Main Street
Lake Placid, NY 12946
51 Warren Street
Hudson, NY 12534
1122 Franklin Aveue
Suite 300
Garden City, NY 11530
