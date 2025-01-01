Scott G. Hoh
The Law Offices of Scott G. Hoh has an impressive reputation throughout the Reading area. Clients appreciate our results-driven approach to law, as well as our sense of compassion for those in the midst of difficult legal situations. Our understanding of estate planning, real estate, and business law is unparalleled; this in-depth knowledge allows us to provide clients with accurate and reliable legal counsel. No matter the nature of your current legal concerns, you can benefit greatly from a consultation with our knowledgeable lawyers.
Our rates are affordable, and we are successful in handling a variety of legal matters. Attorney Hoh is passionate about the well-being of his clients, and he is willing to do what it takes to ensure that their legal concerns are resolved in an expedited, yet satisfactory manner. When you desire excellent legal service from an attorney with a long history of success, do not hesitate to get in touch with us.
Contact us today to schedule a consultation with our firm. We proudly serve customers in Reading, Pennsylvania, and the surrounding areas, including Berks, Lebanon, and Lancaster counties.
Mission Statement
Scott Hoh is passionate about the well-being of his clients—and he is willing to do whatever it takes to ensure that their legal concerns are resolved in an expedited, yet satisfactory manner. Call today if you desire excellent legal service from an attorney with a long history of success
Firm Description
WILLS, TRUSTS, POWER OF ATTORNEY, & PROBATE
The Law Offices of Scott G. Hoh cares about our clients' well-being. Too many estate planning lawyers rush through estate planning but fail to explain documents and why provisions are worded in a particular way. We provide comprehensive estate planning—all for a flat fee $1000 for a couple and single. Unlike other law firms, we are willing to make house calls.
When you work with an experienced estate planning lawyer, you are purchasing peace of mind. You will know that every question has been reviewed—and if something unexpected were to happen to you tomorrow, you have the security of knowing that you and your family are protected.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|8:00 AM
|4:30 PM
|Tuesday
|8:00 AM
|4:30 PM
|Wednesday
|8:00 AM
|4:30 PM
|Thursday
|8:00 AM
|4:30 PM
|Friday
|8:00 AM
|4:30 PM
Main Office
606 N 5th Street
Reading, PA 19601
On the web
