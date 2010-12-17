Do Surviving Spouses Have Rights to a 401(k) or an IRA?

What Is the Difference Between a 401(k) and an IRA?
The terms 401(k) and individual retirement account (IRA) are bandied about quite a bit when discussing retirement planning, b...Read more
Whether a surviving spouse automatically inherits a retirement account depends on its legal structure. Employer plans like 401(k)s generally default to the spouse due to federal law. IRAs do not have this automatic protection; the account goes to the specific beneficiary named on the form, who may or may not be the spouse.
To name someone other than a spouse as the beneficiary of a 401(k), the spouse must usually provide written, notarized consent. This rule does not apply to IRAs.
With terms like “affordability crisis” and a “K-shaped” economy dominating economic headlines amid rising geopolitical tensions, there’s an underreported bright spot buried beneath the pessimistic news: Total U.S. retirement assets, including money saved in 401(k)s and individual retirement accounts (IRAs), recently reached a record high.
Retirement planning in the United States has, like many aspects of our economy, moved away from employer-provided guarantees such as traditional pensions and shifted more responsibility — and more risk — to employees. But millions of American workers now have seven-figure balances in 401(k)s and IRAs, and the number of retirement millionaires continues to grow.
In many households, spouses informally share those retirement savings to cover everyday expenses. Legally, however, ownership of a retirement account is a different matter entirely.
The rules regarding inheriting retirement accounts are complex. When choosing a beneficiary for a retirement plan, understanding these rules — and how they differ for 401(k)s and IRAs — is crucial.
Energy shocks. Fear of “stagflation.” Cracks in the labor market. War in the Middle East. Fluctuating monetary policy. Slashed global growth targets.
It seems that everywhere you look, the news about the economy is bad. Collectively, we’ve lowered the bar for the economy in 2026. Individually, we’re worried about uncertainty. Many people may feel like they are teetering on the edge, unsure what will come next but preparing for potentially tougher times.
Despite general economic pessimism, total U.S. retirement savings hit a record $48 trillion in the third quarter of 2025, representing roughly one-third of all U.S. household financial assets.
While a growing share of American workers are tapping retirement accounts for emergencies, strong markets and steady savings habits have left many with larger balances than ever.
These numbers reflect the shift away from traditional, employer-sponsored defined benefit plans (i.e., pensions) that began in the 1980s. Another notable trend is the movement of retirement assets from 401(k) plans into IRAs.
Total IRA assets now exceed 401(k)s balances by roughly $7 trillion.
The shift from 401(k)s to IRAs indicates a broader economic transition as well — from retirement savings managed within employer plans to savings managed individually by workers. It also moves those assets into a different regulatory environment.
Although both 401(k)s and IRAs are designed to help Americans save for retirement, they are governed by different legal frameworks. Employer-sponsored retirement plans such as 401(k)s fall under the federal Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA), while IRAs generally do not.
That distinction is important when it comes to the rights of surviving spouses as retirement account beneficiaries.
For 401(k)s and other ERISA-governed defined-contribution plans, a surviving spouse is usually the default beneficiary under ERISA’s spousal protection rules. In most cases, the account passes directly to the spouse unless a valid exception applies, even if the surviving spouse never contributed to the 401(k) themselves.
Federal law treats a couple as spouses if state law recognizes their marriage. This includes same-sex marriages, but not registered domestic partnerships, civil unions, or other types of formal relationships that some states recognize but do not classify as marriages.
Some plans may also impose a limited marriage-duration requirement. For example, certain pension plans that pay survivor annuities may require the participant and spouse to be married for at least one year before the spouse qualifies for the benefit. This rule appears in federal pension regulations and is intended to prevent last-minute marriages meant solely to secure survivor benefits.
However, this rule generally applies only to pension-style annuity benefits, such as a Qualified Joint and Survivor Annuity (QJSA), and rarely affects typical 401(k) account distributions.
Outside that limited situation, the main exceptions to automatic spousal inheritance fall into a few categories:
Finally, there are cases where the beneficiary designation is missing or outdated. If no valid beneficiary is listed, the plan’s default rules determine who inherits the account. Often, the spouse automatically receives the benefit. But in some plans, the account may pass to the participant’s estate.
These spousal protections apply to most employer-sponsored retirement plans governed by ERISA. Individual retirement accounts follow a different set of rules.
IRAs are not governed by ERISA, so they do not include the same spousal protections.
A surviving spouse does not automatically inherit an IRA simply because they were married to the account owner. The beneficiary designation listed with the financial institution typically determines who receives the account.
The owner of an IRA can name any beneficiary they choose. The account may be left to a spouse, child, other relative, a trust, or a charity. And unlike a 401(k), a married IRA owner usually does not need a spouse’s written consent to name someone else as the beneficiary.
But there are several situations where the outcome may be different and the beneficiary designation on file may not have control:
In one legal case, a husband rolled his 401(k) into an IRA after he retired and named his children as the IRA’s beneficiaries. After he died, his wife argued that she should receive the account as his surviving spouse because the funds originally came from a 401(k). The court disagreed, finding that IRAs are excluded from ERISA coverage — even when the funds originated in a 401(k).
Retirement accounts are frequently the largest financial asset that a person leaves to their heirs, and the second-largest component of household net worth. Their liquidity can also provide added financial flexibility that home equity and real estate cannot, which can make them particularly valuable to a surviving spouse who needs income.
Getting beneficiary designations right — and protecting a spouse’s inheritance rights in 401(k)s and IRAs — is therefore a top priority in an estate plan.
Whether you have a 401(k) or an IRA, it is important to regularly check your beneficiary designations to ensure they are current.