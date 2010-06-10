What Is the Generation-Skipping Transfer Tax?

What Is the Difference Between a 401(k) and an IRA?
The estate tax gets many headlines and was a focal point in recent negotiations over President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA). But if you plan to leave property to a grandchild, there’s another tax you should know about that is also affected by the new law: the generation-skipping transfer (GST) tax.
Designed to close a loophole in the estate tax system, the GST tax is a tax on property passed from a grandparent to a grandchild (or great-grandchild) in a will or trust. The tax is also assessed on transfers made to unrelated individuals who are more than 37.5 years younger than the person making the gift.
Since its introduction, the GST tax has been paired with the federal gift and estate tax exemption. Only the value transferred above this exemption amount is subject to the GST tax’s flat 40 percent tax rate.
This high threshold means that most people, just as with the estate tax, will never encounter the GST tax. But for those families that do, even unintentionally, the consequences can be costly. And avoiding surprises takes clear, deliberate planning.
Prior to the GST tax, there was no tax rule preventing individuals from avoiding estate and gift taxes indefinitely by leaving assets to future descendants.
Traditionally, grandparents would leave their estates to their children, incurring estate taxes. Then the children would pass on the estates to the grandchildren, incurring estate taxes again. But wealthier families realized they could bypass that middle step by leaving assets directly to grandchildren and avoid an entire layer of tax.
To stop this “generation-skipping” strategy, Congress enacted the GST tax. The tax applies to transfers made to related individuals who are more than one generation below the transferor and to unrelated individuals who are more than 37.5 years younger.
The GST tax ensures that at least one level of transfer tax is paid as property moves down family lines. Here’s how it works:
What It Taxes
The GST tax applies to three types of transfers:
Understanding which transfers fall into these categories is the first step in spotting GST exposure before it becomes a costly surprise.
Who Counts as a “Skip Person”
Skip-person status isn’t always intuitive (e.g., in blended families), so it’s important to confirm how the rules apply before making large transfers.
GST Exemption
Each person has a lifetime GST exemption of $15 million (as of 2026) that is paired with their federal estate and gift tax exemption. This means the same pool of exemption shields from taxation:
When you use part of your exemption for gifting or estate tax purposes, you reduce the amount available to protect generation-skipping transfers, and vice versa. Only the value of transfers above the remaining exemption is subject to GST tax.
GST Tax Rate
Because a generation-skipping transfer may be subject to both the GST tax and the estate or gift tax, even a single misstep can result in a significantly higher overall tax bill.
Nonportability Rule
Unlike the estate and gift tax exemption, the GST exemption is not portable between spouses; each spouse must use it, or it is lost. Failing to use a spouse’s exemption is one of the most common—and most avoidable — GST planning mistakes.
The GST tax has been with us now for 50 years. During that time, it has undergone a series of changes through tax legislation, most recently in 2025’s OBBBA, with new rules taking effect in 2026.
A consistent legislative theme runs through this history: Congress periodically adjusts the exemption and structure of the GST tax, but the core purpose — ensuring at least one layer of transfer tax on multigenerational wealth transfers — has remained the same.
Due to the high exemption amount, only estates with very large values are affected. To put the number of households subject to the GST tax in perspective, only about 0.07 percent of decedents pay the related federal estate tax.
New for 2026, the OBBBA gives the GST tax a rare degree of permanence. Unlike the TCJA, there’s no built-in sunset, and changing the exemption again would require Congress to pass new legislation. And unlike some other OBBBA tax provisions, GST tax changes drew relatively little debate, so most planners expect this framework to remain stable for the foreseeable future — making it all the more important to understand and apply the GST rules correctly under today’s law.
Below are common areas where GST issues arise, paired with practical steps to prevent them.
What goes wrong:
Sometimes a trust is funded with the expectation that the GST exemption will be allocated automatically. However, the rules don’t always treat each transfer as “automatic.” When no exemption is allocated, the trust becomes partially or fully subject to GST tax.
Why it matters:
This can turn routine distributions to grandchildren — or future generations — into taxable events.
How to avoid it:
What goes wrong:
Blended families, step-grandchildren, adopted grandchildren, or later-in-life remarriages can affect who counts as a “skip person.” A beneficiary you assume isn’t skip-status may actually be treated as one under the age and relationship rules.
Why it matters:
Misclassifying a beneficiary can make an ordinary distribution unexpectedly taxable.
How to avoid it:
What goes wrong:
Gifts made directly to grandchildren — including contributions to a grandchild’s 529 plan — can be treated as direct skips for GST purposes.
Why it matters:
The gift may require a GST exemption allocation or trigger GST tax if the exemption is already exhausted.
How to avoid it:
What goes wrong:
A trust appears harmless for years while children are beneficiaries. But once a child dies and only grandchildren remain, the trust may experience a taxable termination, triggering GST tax all at once.
Why it matters:
This frequently comes as a surprise, especially for trusts created decades ago.
How to avoid it:
What goes wrong:
The GST tax applies not only to descendants but also to anyone more than 37.5 years younger than the transferor. Individuals such as caregivers, nieces/nephews/cousins once removed, or close family friends can fall into this category.
Why it matters:
A generous gift to a younger individual may accidentally qualify as a direct skip.
How to avoid it:
What goes wrong:
Families may assume, incorrectly, that their unused GST exemption “rolls over” to the surviving spouse like the estate tax exemption does.
Why it matters:
GST exemption is not portable. If a spouse dies without using theirs, it’s gone forever.
How to avoid it:
What goes wrong:
Additional contributions made to an existing GST-exempt trust after 2026 may dilute the trust’s inclusion ratio and create a “mixed” trust — part exempt, part taxable.
Why it matters:
Mixed trusts complicate administration and can create unexpected tax exposure decades later.
How to avoid it:
What goes wrong:
Some states allow dynasty trusts to last indefinitely; others still enforce traditional Rule Against Perpetuities limits. Moving a trust or appointing a new trustee can unintentionally change the governing law.
Why it matters:
A trust meant to last for multiple generations may not legally be able to do so, undermining GST planning.
How to avoid it:
The OBBBA doesn’t just change the GST tax. It also updates several other tax rules that may affect how your estate plan works. That makes this an ideal time to look over your financial and legal documents and make sure your planning strategies fully incorporate today’s law.
Even if the GST tax won’t apply to you, a quick review can catch other issues, such as outdated beneficiaries, old executors, or planning strategies built around rules from years ago. Changes in the law are a natural checkpoint, providing an opportunity to confirm that your plan still does what you expect it to do and protects the people you intend it to protect.