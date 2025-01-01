Types of Care Medicaid Covers
Seniors who need assistance with certain daily activities are eligible for Medicaid Long-Term Services and Supports. Unfortunately, many who qualify for these services but wish to receive them in their homes end up on extended waiting lists.
Self-monitoring one’s blood pressure can help in controlling hypertension. Depending on your state, Medicaid may cover part of the cost.
It is easy to burn out when you are responsible for providing full-time care to an aging or disabled loved one.
People living with memory dysfunction need specialized care. Although there is often an expense involved with getting care, the benefits make it worthwhile.
Medicare does not typically cover senior day care services. Medicaid, on the other hand, does.
Community Medicaid covers care and medical services that enable a recipient to remain in their home or community as long as possible instead of entering a skilled nursing facility or other institution.
Medicaid 101
The federal government can grant “waivers” to states allowing them to expand Medicaid to include home and community-based services. The downside is that states can limit home care and the wait can be long. ...
Medicaid 101
For better or worse, Medicaid is the primary method of paying for nursing home care in the United States. However, navigating the Medicaid system is complicated and confusing. This article explains the basics. ...
Medicaid 101
Traditionally, Medicaid has paid for long-term care in a nursing home, but because most individuals would rather be cared for at home and home care is cheaper, all 50 states now have Medicaid programs that offer at least some home...
Medicaid 101