Can I Purchase the Home of My Cousin on Medicaid?

The question of whether you can buy your cousin’s home for only what she owes while she’s on Medicaid is complex and involves several important legal considerations. Here’s a breakdown to help you understand the situation:

Medicaid and Asset Transfers

Medicaid is a government program that provides health care coverage to individuals with low income and limited resources. When someone applies for or receives Medicaid, their assets and finances are closely examined. Medicaid has rules in place to prevent people from giving away or selling their assets for less than fair market value to qualify for benefits. This is often referred to as the lookback period.

Fair Market Value

Selling a home for only what is owed on the mortgage, especially if that amount is significantly less than the home’s actual market value, could be considered a transfer of assets for less than fair market value. This type of transaction can impact your cousin’s Medicaid eligibility.

Potential Consequences

If Medicaid determines that the home was sold for less than fair market value, your cousin could face penalties. These penalties might include a period of ineligibility for Medicaid benefits. This is designed to prevent people from sheltering assets to qualify for Medicaid.

Legal and Financial Advice

Due to the complexities of Medicaid rules and real estate transactions, it is highly recommended to seek advice from the following professionals:

Elder Law Attorney: An attorney specializing in elder law can provide guidance on Medicaid eligibility rules, asset transfers, and potential consequences. They can help ensure that any transaction complies with the law.

An attorney specializing in elder law can provide guidance on Medicaid eligibility rules, asset transfers, and potential consequences. They can help ensure that any transaction complies with the law. Real Estate Attorney: A real estate attorney can assist with the legal aspects of buying and selling property, ensuring that all necessary paperwork is completed correctly and that the transaction is legally sound.

A real estate attorney can assist with the legal aspects of buying and selling property, ensuring that all necessary paperwork is completed correctly and that the transaction is legally sound. Financial Advisor: A financial advisor can help assess the financial implications of the transaction and advise on the best course of action.

Key Takeaways

Selling a home for less than fair market value while on Medicaid can have serious consequences.

Medicaid has a lookback period where asset transfers are scrutinized.

It is crucial to obtain legal and financial advice before proceeding with such a transaction.

Disclaimer

This information is for general knowledge and informational purposes only and does not constitute legal or financial advice. It is essential to consult with qualified professionals for advice tailored to your specific situation. Laws and regulations can vary by state, and individual circumstances can significantly impact the outcome.