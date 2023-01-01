Search Articles

Meet Regina Campbell

Regina Campbell

Law Offices of Regina M. Campbell, APC

Bio coming soon!

Phone (949) *** ****
Meet Philip Kavesh

Philip Kavesh

The Law Firm of Kavesh, Minor & Otis

Phil Kavesh is a nationally recognized attorney, authority, speaker, educator and technical innovator in estate planning. Phil has earned significant recognition and accolades over his 33 plus years of practice as an estate planning attorney. Phil holds a Master Degree (LL.M.) in Tax Law and has been a California Stat...

Phone (310) *** ****
Meet Daniel Fong

Daniel Fong

Fong Law Group

Daniel Fong has been practicing law since 1994 and he is licensed in both California and Hawaii. He graduated with distinction at the University of Hawaii at Manoa. Following graduation, he worked at the State Legislature of Hawaii as a legislative assistant, responsible for analysis of legislation and acting as a liai...

Phone (626) *** ****
Meet Cynthia Cox

Cynthia Cox

Cox Law Group, Inc.

Practice Areas Estate Planning; Wills; Trusts; Probate; Estates; Elder Law; Special Needs Trusts Admitted: 1991, California Law School: Loyola Marymount University, J.D. Member: National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (Certified as an Elder Law Attorney by the National Elder Law Foundation); Foundation Council of Advan...

Phone (310) *** ****
Meet Debra Streeter

Debra Streeter

Streeter Law Group APC

About Debra Leffler Streeter: While I have worked in other areas of law, I have found that my passion is in working with families that want to make sure they have a plan in place to protect their decisions and their assets. You have worked hard for your assets, whether as business owners or by being smart with saving,...

Phone (760) *** ****
Meet Esther Wang

Esther Wang

The Elder and Disability Law Firm, APC

Principal Attorney Esther C. Wang has been providing quality legal services since 1991. She is an accredited attorney by the Department of Veterans Affairs to represent veterans and their family members. Esther is also a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, California State Bar Association, and the Sa...

Phone (909) *** ****
Meet Elise Lampert

Elise Lampert

Elise Lampert, Attorney at Law

Elise Louise Lampert established her law practice in 1994. The main focus of Ms. Lampert's practice is Estate Planning and Probate. She received her Bachelor's degree from UCLA and her Juris Doctorate from the University of La Verne. She is a member of the State Bar of California and licensed to practice before all of...

Phone (818) *** ****
Meet Joseph McHugh

Joseph McHugh

LA Law Center, PC

Joseph (Joe) McHugh is a highly experienced Elder Law attorney that has earned an excellent reputation for representing clients in the areas of Edler Law (Medi-CAL Planning), Asset Protection, Estate Planning, Wills & Trusts, Conservatorships, Trust and Probate Administration. He is the founder and principal of the...

Phone (877) *** ****
Meet Gerald Kane

Gerald Kane

Law Offices of Gerald L. Kane, APLC

Bio coming soon!

Phone (818) *** ****
Meet Richard Seff

Richard Seff

The Estate Planning & Elder Law Firm

Bio coming soon!

Phone (818) *** ****
Meet Joel Weissler

Joel Weissler

Weissler Law Group

Attorney Joel Weissler has practiced for over 20 years and is a California State Bar Board of Legal Specialization Certified Tax Law Specialist. After earning his three year law degree in only two years and being admitted to the California Bar, Attorney Weissler earned an LLM in Taxation, Cum Laude from the University...

Phone (619) *** ****
Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After I’m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the state’s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parents’ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

Most Recent Medicaid Articles

2024 Survey Shows Long-Term Care Costs Continue to Rise
Protecting Your Parents' Assets From Nursing Home Costs
An Elder Care Lawyer Can Help You Get Medicaid Home Care
ElderLaw 101
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicare’s coverage.

Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VA’s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

Most Recent ElderLaw Articles

Scam Email Targets Social Security Recipients
Will Student Loan Debt Reduce Your Retirement Benefits?
Investigation Uncovers Food Insecurity in Nursing Homes
