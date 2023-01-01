Regina Campbell
Law Offices of Regina M. Campbell, APC
Suite 9600
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Bio coming soon!
Law Offices of Regina M. Campbell, APC
The Law Firm of Kavesh, Minor & Otis
Phil Kavesh is a nationally recognized attorney, authority, speaker, educator and technical innovator in estate planning. Phil has earned significant recognition and accolades over his 33 plus years of practice as an estate planning attorney.
Fong Law Group
Daniel Fong has been practicing law since 1994 and he is licensed in both California and Hawaii. He graduated with distinction at the University of Hawaii at Manoa.
Cox Law Group, Inc.
Practice Areas Estate Planning; Wills; Trusts; Probate; Estates; Elder Law; Special Needs Trusts Admitted: 1991, California Law School: Loyola Marymount University, J.D. Member: National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (Certified as an Elder Law Attorney by the National Elder Law ... (read more)
Streeter Law Group APC
About Debra Leffler Streeter: While I have worked in other areas of law, I have found that my passion is in working with families that want to make sure they have a plan in place to protect their decisions and their assets.
The Elder and Disability Law Firm, APC
Principal Attorney Esther C. Wang has been providing quality legal services since 1991. She is an accredited attorney by the Department of Veterans Affairs to represent veterans and their family members.
Elise Lampert, Attorney at Law
Elise Louise Lampert established her law practice in 1994. The main focus of Ms. Lampert's practice is Estate Planning and Probate. She received her Bachelor's degree from UCLA and her Juris Doctorate from the University of La Verne.
LA Law Center, PC
Joseph (Joe) McHugh is a highly experienced Elder Law attorney that has earned an excellent reputation for representing clients in the areas of Edler Law (Medi-CAL Planning), Asset Protection, Estate Planning, Wills & Trusts, Conservatorships, Trust and Probate Administration.
Law Offices of Gerald L. Kane, APLC
The Estate Planning & Elder Law Firm
Weissler Law Group
Attorney Joel Weissler has practiced for over 20 years and is a California State Bar Board of Legal Specialization Certified Tax Law Specialist.
Bio coming soon!
Phil Kavesh is a nationally recognized attorney, authority, speaker, educator and technical innovator in estate planning. Phil has earned significant recognition and accolades over his 33 plus years of practice as an estate planning attorney. Phil holds a Master Degree (LL.M.) in Tax Law and has been a California Stat...
Daniel Fong has been practicing law since 1994 and he is licensed in both California and Hawaii. He graduated with distinction at the University of Hawaii at Manoa. Following graduation, he worked at the State Legislature of Hawaii as a legislative assistant, responsible for analysis of legislation and acting as a liai...
Practice Areas Estate Planning; Wills; Trusts; Probate; Estates; Elder Law; Special Needs Trusts Admitted: 1991, California Law School: Loyola Marymount University, J.D. Member: National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (Certified as an Elder Law Attorney by the National Elder Law Foundation); Foundation Council of Advan...
About Debra Leffler Streeter: While I have worked in other areas of law, I have found that my passion is in working with families that want to make sure they have a plan in place to protect their decisions and their assets. You have worked hard for your assets, whether as business owners or by being smart with saving,...
Principal Attorney Esther C. Wang has been providing quality legal services since 1991. She is an accredited attorney by the Department of Veterans Affairs to represent veterans and their family members. Esther is also a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, California State Bar Association, and the Sa...
Elise Louise Lampert established her law practice in 1994. The main focus of Ms. Lampert's practice is Estate Planning and Probate. She received her Bachelor's degree from UCLA and her Juris Doctorate from the University of La Verne. She is a member of the State Bar of California and licensed to practice before all of...
Joseph (Joe) McHugh is a highly experienced Elder Law attorney that has earned an excellent reputation for representing clients in the areas of Edler Law (Medi-CAL Planning), Asset Protection, Estate Planning, Wills & Trusts, Conservatorships, Trust and Probate Administration. He is the founder and principal of the...
Bio coming soon!
Bio coming soon!
Attorney Joel Weissler has practiced for over 20 years and is a California State Bar Board of Legal Specialization Certified Tax Law Specialist. After earning his three year law degree in only two years and being admitted to the California Bar, Attorney Weissler earned an LLM in Taxation, Cum Laude from the University...