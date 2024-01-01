Daniel Fong
Fong Law Group
Suite 207
Monterey Park, CA 91754
Daniel Fong has been practicing law since 1994 and he is licensed in both California and Hawaii. He graduated with distinction at the University of Hawaii at Manoa.
