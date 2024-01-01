James Rainey
Rainey & Rainey, Attorneys at Law, LP
Waco, TX 76710
James Rainey provides legal services in a wide range of fields, including elder law, estate planning, and personal injury trial law, including wrongful death.
Rainey & Rainey, Attorneys at Law, LP
James Rainey provides legal services in a wide range of fields, including elder law, estate planning, and personal injury trial law, including wrongful death.
Rainey & Rainey, Attorneys at Law, LP
Elisa is a Certified Elder Law Attorney, certified by the National Elder Law Foundation, as recognized by the State Bar of Texas Board of Legal Specialization. She commits her practice entirely to estate planning and elder law.
Marquardt Law Firm, P.C.
My passion is empowering business owners, retirees, adult caregiving children, and fiduciaries to understand complex laws and advocate for them when they are in trouble. I take the time to really listen to the questions, dreams, and fears of my clients.
The Wealth Protection Lawyer
At the Mark Lane Law Offices, P.C., we work hard to be the most caring and personal Family Law, Estate Planning and Tax Law Firm in Texas. We work hard to meet the needs and expectations of each of our clients.
Law Office of John B. Henry, III, PLLC
Mr. Henry is managing attorney of the Law Office of John B. Henry, III, PLLC. He is a native of Texas, and with nearly a decade of experience, he brings his perspective and experience to represent his client with the knowledge and care their matters deserve.
Law Office of Edwin E Lee
Attorney Edwin E. Lee helps families in Houston, Texas, work through difficult times, like ensuring aging parents get the quality long-term care services they need without losing their homes and savings.
Michael B. Cohen & Associates
Michael B Cohen is an Elder Law attorney whose Dallas law practice focuses on the legal needs of the elderly and disabled, including, without limitation, wills, trusts, powers of attorney, estate planning and long-term care Medicaid and Veterans benefits planning in connection wi... (read more)
Bauman & Smith, PLLC.
Chuck Bauman is a Certified Elder Law Attorney who focuses his practice on assisting clients in properly planning for probate and preserving their assets from the threats of estate taxes and long-term care costs.
James Rainey provides legal services in a wide range of fields, including elder law, estate planning, and personal injury trial law, including wrongful death. With a special emphasis on Medicaid planning, elder law and serious personal injury matters, James Rainey seeks to foster a personal relationship with each clien...
Elisa is a Certified Elder Law Attorney, certified by the National Elder Law Foundation, as recognized by the State Bar of Texas Board of Legal Specialization. She commits her practice entirely to estate planning and elder law. Elisa handles Medicaid Planning, Special Needs Planning including Special Needs Trusts, Will...
My passion is empowering business owners, retirees, adult caregiving children, and fiduciaries to understand complex laws and advocate for them when they are in trouble. I take the time to really listen to the questions, dreams, and fears of my clients. As part of my goal oriented process, I first seek to understand th...
At the Mark Lane Law Offices, P.C., we work hard to be the most caring and personal Family Law, Estate Planning and Tax Law Firm in Texas. We work hard to meet the needs and expectations of each of our clients. We are family owned and operated, we pride ourselves in following family-oriented - customer-minde...
Mr. Henry is managing attorney of the Law Office of John B. Henry, III, PLLC. He is a native of Texas, and with nearly a decade of experience, he brings his perspective and experience to represent his client with the knowledge and care their matters deserve. Mr. Henry practices throughout Texas, including Harris...
Attorney Edwin E. Lee helps families in Houston, Texas, work through difficult times, like ensuring aging parents get the quality long-term care services they need without losing their homes and savings. We also help families navigate divorce as painlessly as possible or grow their families through adoption. We believ...
Michael B Cohen is an Elder Law attorney whose Dallas law practice focuses on the legal needs of the elderly and disabled, including, without limitation, wills, trusts, powers of attorney, estate planning and long-term care Medicaid and Veterans benefits planning in connection with the protection of resources and incom...
Chuck Bauman is a Certified Elder Law Attorney who focuses his practice on assisting clients in properly planning for probate and preserving their assets from the threats of estate taxes and long-term care costs. Mr. Bauman is Certified as an Elder Law Attorney by the National Elder Law Foundation, the only organizatio...