Daniel Fong has been practicing law since 1994 and he is licensed in both California and Hawaii. He graduated with distinction at the University of Hawaii at Manoa.
Joseph (Joe) McHugh is a highly experienced Elder Law attorney that has earned an excellent reputation for representing clients in the areas of Edler Law (Medi-CAL Planning), Asset Protection, Estate Planning, Wills & Trusts, Conservatorships, Trust and Probate Administration.
Elise Lampert, Attorney at Law
Elise Louise Lampert established her law practice in 1994. The main focus of Ms. Lampert's practice is Estate Planning and Probate. She received her Bachelor's degree from UCLA and her Juris Doctorate from the University of La Verne.
