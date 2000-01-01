Sarah Clingman
Clingman Law Firm LLC
Columbia, SC 29204
SARAH CLINGMAN grew up in the Shandon area of Columbia.
Clingman Law Firm LLC
SARAH CLINGMAN grew up in the Shandon area of Columbia.
LawyerLisa
Lisa Hostetler Brown is a certified specialist in Elder Law. LawyerLisa focuses on elder law issues, estate planning, using trusts to protect assets and avoid probate, Medicaid planning, long term care planning, Medicare issues, Life Care Planning, and probate administration is... (read more)
Burroughs Elijah, LLC
Burroughs Elijah, LLC
Burroughs Elijah, LLC
Burroughs Elijah, LLC
Think Different Legal Group
Background: Mr. Patrick C. Smith, Jr. earned his Doctor of Jurisprudence degree from the Emory University School of Law, where he was an Atlanta Law School Fellowship recipient.
Elder Law Practice Group Cranfill Sumner LLP
The Autonomy Group, PC
Soraya Martial-Wright is The Founder & Principal Attorney at T.A.G. A Former Claims Specialist With the Social Security Administration, She Has More Than Ten Years of Experience Helping Individuals & Families Navigate Through Retirement, Death, Disability, As Well As Other Comple... (read more)
Khaled Law Firm
Julia Childress Khaled’s primary focus is protecting families from the devastating legal effects of disability and death. She is passionate about helping people to protect and pass on their legacies by creating comprehensive estate plans.
SARAH CLINGMAN grew up in the Shandon area of Columbia. She earned a Bachelors of Arts degree in English Literature from Columbia College in 1983, a Master of Arts degree in the History of Colonial America in 1985, and a Juris Doctorate in 1990 from the University of South Carolina. Upon graduation from law school...
Lisa Hostetler Brown is a certified specialist in Elder Law. LawyerLisa focuses on elder law issues, estate planning, using trusts to protect assets and avoid probate, Medicaid planning, long term care planning, Medicare issues, Life Care Planning, and probate administration issues. The team at LawyerLisa works...
Bio coming soon!
Bio coming soon!
Bio coming soon!
Bio coming soon!
Background: Mr. Patrick C. Smith, Jr. earned his Doctor of Jurisprudence degree from the Emory University School of Law, where he was an Atlanta Law School Fellowship recipient. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the United States Air Force Academy, and also a Master's degree in Public Policy and Administration...
Bio coming soon!
Soraya Martial-Wright is The Founder & Principal Attorney at T.A.G. A Former Claims Specialist With the Social Security Administration, She Has More Than Ten Years of Experience Helping Individuals & Families Navigate Through Retirement, Death, Disability, As Well As Other Complex Issues Associated With Aging....
Julia Childress Khaled’s primary focus is protecting families from the devastating legal effects of disability and death. She is passionate about helping people to protect and pass on their legacies by creating comprehensive estate plans. While Julia was in law school, she personally experienced how Estate Plann...