Carolyn Bedi
Bedi Legal, PC
Chesapeake, VA 23320
A Hampton Roads native, Ms. Bedi founded Bedi Legal, PC, in 2017 because she is passionate about providing personalized legal services to members of the greater Hampton Roads area.
Bedi Legal, PC
A Hampton Roads native, Ms. Bedi founded Bedi Legal, PC, in 2017 because she is passionate about providing personalized legal services to members of the greater Hampton Roads area.
Carrell Blanton Ferris & Associates
Jeremy L. Pryor is a Principal at Carrell Blanton Ferris and chairs the firm’s elder law section.
Herndon Law
Sheryl Herndon is the owner and founder of Herndon Law, P.C., a client-centered firm that specializes in General Estate Planning, Elder Law, Estate and Trust Administration, Fiduciary Services, Long-Term Care and Medicaid Planning, and Guardianships and Conservatorships for Incapacitated Adults.
A Hampton Roads native, Ms. Bedi founded Bedi Legal, PC, in 2017 because she is passionate about providing personalized legal services to members of the greater Hampton Roads area. Carolyn's leadership, legal experience, and care for her clients equips the Bedi Legal team to provide personal and innovative ass...
Jeremy L. Pryor is a Principal at Carrell Blanton Ferris and chairs the firm’s elder law section. Practicing in the areas of elder law, estate planning, and incapacity-related litigation, Jeremy focuses on protecting assets from the costs of long term care by qualifying for Medicaid and the Department of Veterans...
Sheryl Herndon is the owner and founder of Herndon Law, P.C., a client-centered firm that specializes in General Estate Planning, Elder Law, Estate and Trust Administration, Fiduciary Services, Long-Term Care and Medicaid Planning, and Guardianships and Conservatorships for Incapacitated Adults.