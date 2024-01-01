Jeremy L Pryor
Carrell Blanton Ferris & Associates
Fredericksburg, VA 22401
Jeremy L. Pryor is a Principal at Carrell Blanton Ferris and chairs the firm’s elder law section.
Carrell Blanton Ferris & Associates
Jeremy L. Pryor is a Principal at Carrell Blanton Ferris and chairs the firm’s elder law section.
Jeremy L. Pryor is a Principal at Carrell Blanton Ferris and chairs the firm’s elder law section. Practicing in the areas of elder law, estate planning, and incapacity-related litigation, Jeremy focuses on protecting assets from the costs of long term care by qualifying for Medicaid and the Department of Veterans...