Matthew Smith
ElderLaw Lexington/McClelland & Associates, PLLC
Suite 2102
Lexington, KY 40509
Matthew T. Smith is an Attorney-at-Law licensed to practice in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
Mark Maddox is an Attorney-at-Law licensed to practice in the Commonwealth of Kentucky and senior partner at ElderLawLexington. Mark helps clients protect their home and life savings though Medicaid planning strategies.
Life Plan of Kentucky, Inc, Karen L Perch, Attorney, Executive Director
Born and raised in Massachusetts, Attorney Perch has lived in Kentucky since 1981, raising her family here. She has practiced in the area of special needs planning since 1995, led to this area of the law as a result of assisting her own sister receive disability benefits.
Matthew T. Smith is an Attorney-at-Law licensed to practice in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. As an elder law attorney and Senior Partner at ElderLawLexington, McClelland & Associates, PLLC, he assists clients facing challenges with special needs and Medicaid planning, powers of attorney and trusts, estate planning...
