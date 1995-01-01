Samantha L. Shepherd JD, LLM, CELA
Shepherd Elder Law Group, LLC
12200 NW Ambassador Drive
Kansas City, MO 64163
As the founding attorney of Shepherd Elder Law Group, LLC. Samantha actively practices in both Kansas and Missouri.
Shepherd Elder Law Group, LLC
Reaves Law Firm, P.C.
Mr. Reaves has been Certified as an Elder Law Attorney (CELA) by the National Elder Law Foundation since the Charter class of 1995. He was the first attorney licenesd in Missouri or Kansas to receive this certification.
Lifescape Elder Care Law & Estate Planning, LLC
Glen is the founder and Managing Attorney of Lifescape Law & Development, a holistic, multidisciplinary Life Care Planning, Elder Law and Special Needs Firm, and practices exclusively in the areas of Life Care Planning, Estate Planning, Special Needs, and Elder Law.
