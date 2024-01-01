At Carrier Law, we believe that all families deserve to use their life savings as they see fit, not as some government regulations or bureaucrats decide. Many families wonder whether they can afford to avoid nursing home poverty, whether they can protect themselves from the crippling expense of long-term care: do they...
We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.
We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.