Search Articles

Find Attorneys

;

Robert C. Gerhard III, CELA*, Elder Law Attorney

Robert C. Gerhard III, Certified Elder Law Attorney

Robert C. Gerhard III, CELA*, Elder Law Attorney

Robert C. Gerhard III, Certified Elder Law Attorney

Robert C. Gerhard III, CELA*, Elder Law Attorney

Robert C. Gerhard III, Certified Elder Law Attorney

Robert C. Gerhard, III is an elder law specialist with the Montgomery County estate planning and elder law offices of Gerhard & Gerhard, P.C. located in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania. Attorney Gerhard specializes in elder law matters, helping his clients to protect assets from long-term care costs by qualifying them for Medicaid long-term care benefits.

 

Robert C. Gerhard, III was honored to be selected for the "Top 100: 2024 Philadelphia Super Lawyers Top List" and also selected for the "Top 100: 2024 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers Top List." Every year, Super Lawyers evaluates lawyers across the country for its annual lists of top attorneys. Each candidate is measured against 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement as part of our patented selection process. The Top Lists take exclusivity one step further by featuring selected Super Lawyers attorneys with the most total points earned.

 

Mr. Gerhard is author of the law treatise Pennsylvania Medicaid Long-Term Care 2024 (currently in its 20th Edition) and the Pennsylvania Medicaid Long-term Care Lawsource, both published by the George T. Bisel Company. He is a co-author of Pennsylvania Elder Law, Fifth Edition, published by the Pennsylvania Bar Institute Press. He devotes his practice exclusively to elder law matters.

 

Mr. Gerhard is certified as an elder law attorney (CELA) by the National Elder Law Foundation, one of just a few elder law specialists in Pennsylvania.

 

Robert C. Gerhard, III is a Fellow of The American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC). ACTEC is an international organization of approximately 2,600 lawyers elected to membership by demonstrating the highest level of integrity, commitment to the profession, competence, and experience as trust and estate counselors.

 

He served as chair of the Montgomery Bar Association's Elder Law Committee for over 15 years and is past chair of the Pennsylvania Bar Association's Elder Law Section.

 

Mr. Gerhard is a member of the Montgomery County Estate Planning Council, Philadelphia Estate Planning Council, and the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys. He served as president of the Pennsylvania Association of Elder Law Attorneys (PAELA) for two years, 2020 & 2021, and is past chair of the programming committee and nominating committees for that organization. Attorney Gerhard was recognized by the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys as "Pennsylvania Chapter Member of the Year" in 2019 and again in 2022.

 

Mr. Gerhard received his law degree (J.D.) from the Dickinson School of Law and earned his tax law degree (LL.M. Taxation) from the Villanova University School of Law. Mr. Gerhard served as law clerk to the Honorable Theodore S. Gutowicz in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas, Orphans' Court Division.

 

He has been honored with Martindale Hubbell's highest lawyer rating of "AV" for legal ability and ethics, and has been selected for inclusion in 2005 - 2024 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers® and Philadelphia's Best Lawyers® since 2010, including the upcoming 2025 edition of Philadelphia's Best Lawyers® for his work in the field of elder law.

 

Mr. Gerhard is co-author and editor of the Montgomery County Elder Law Handbook, and is editor emeritus of the Pennsylvania Bar Association's Elder Law Section Newsletter.

 

Mr. Gerhard teaches numerous continuing education courses for attorneys and long-term care professionals, including Representing an Individual Entering a Nursing Home and the Do's and Don'ts of the Medicaid Application Process.

 

Robert C. Gerhard III received the Excellence in Elder Law Award from the Pennsylvania Bar Association (PBA) Elder Law Section. The award recognized Gerhard for "superior professional efforts in the field of elder law, significant contributions to the legal profession and noteworthy service to the elderly.” The award was presented during the 17th Annual Elder Law Institute at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, Philadelphia.

 

Mr. Gerhard is certified as an Elder Law Attorney by the National Elder Law Foundation, as approved by the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania and American Bar Association.

Firm Description

Robert C. Gerhard, III is a partner with the Montgomery County elder law firm of Gerhard & Gerhard, P.C. He is an elder law specialist who devotes his practice exclusively to estate planning and elder law matters, emphasizing Medicaid long-term care benefits and asset protection planning for spouses facing a nursing home crisis.

Hours

Day From To
Monday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM
Tuesday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM
Wednesday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM
Thursday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM
Friday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM

Cost

Fixed fee or hourly, depending on nature of work involved. We prefer to set fixed fees when possible.

What Is an Elder Law Attorney?

Main Office

815 Greenwood Avenue
Suite 8
Jenkintown, PA 19046

On the web

View Firm Website

View Firm Blog


Meet Robert C. Gerhard III, CELA*, Elder Law Attorney

Robert C. Gerhard III, CELA*, Elder Law Attorney

Robert C. Gerhard III, Certified Elder Law Attorney

Robert C. Gerhard, III is an elder law specialist with the Montgomery County estate planning and elder law offices of Gerhard & Gerhard, P.C. located in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania. Attorney Gerhard specializes in elder law matters, helping his clients to protect assets from long-term care costs by qualifying them for...

Phone (215) *** ****
Learn more
Tell us about your legal issue and we will put you in touch with Robert C. Gerhard III, CELA*, Elder Law Attorney.
Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

READ MORE
Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After I’m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the state’s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

READ MORE
Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

READ MORE
Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parents’ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

READ MORE
Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

READ MORE
Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

Most Recent Medicaid Articles

2024 Survey Shows Long-Term Care Costs Continue to Rise
Protecting Your Parents' Assets From Nursing Home Costs
An Elder Care Lawyer Can Help You Get Medicaid Home Care
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
ElderLaw 101
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

READ MORE
Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicare’s coverage.

READ MORE
Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

READ MORE
Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

READ MORE
Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

READ MORE
Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

READ MORE
Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VA’s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

Most Recent ElderLaw Articles

Scam Email Targets Social Security Recipients
Will Student Loan Debt Reduce Your Retirement Benefits?
Investigation Uncovers Food Insecurity in Nursing Homes
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml