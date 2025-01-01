Robert C. Gerhard, III is an elder law specialist with the Montgomery County estate planning and elder law offices of Gerhard & Gerhard, P.C. located in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania. Attorney Gerhard specializes in elder law matters, helping his clients to protect assets from long-term care costs by qualifying them for Medicaid long-term care benefits.

Robert C. Gerhard, III was honored to be selected for the "Top 100: 2024 Philadelphia Super Lawyers Top List" and also selected for the "Top 100: 2024 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers Top List." Every year, Super Lawyers evaluates lawyers across the country for its annual lists of top attorneys. Each candidate is measured against 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement as part of our patented selection process. The Top Lists take exclusivity one step further by featuring selected Super Lawyers attorneys with the most total points earned.

Mr. Gerhard is author of the law treatise Pennsylvania Medicaid Long-Term Care 2024 (currently in its 20th Edition) and the Pennsylvania Medicaid Long-term Care Lawsource, both published by the George T. Bisel Company. He is a co-author of Pennsylvania Elder Law, Fifth Edition, published by the Pennsylvania Bar Institute Press. He devotes his practice exclusively to elder law matters.

Mr. Gerhard is certified as an elder law attorney (CELA) by the National Elder Law Foundation, one of just a few elder law specialists in Pennsylvania.

Robert C. Gerhard, III is a Fellow of The American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC). ACTEC is an international organization of approximately 2,600 lawyers elected to membership by demonstrating the highest level of integrity, commitment to the profession, competence, and experience as trust and estate counselors.

He served as chair of the Montgomery Bar Association's Elder Law Committee for over 15 years and is past chair of the Pennsylvania Bar Association's Elder Law Section.

Mr. Gerhard is a member of the Montgomery County Estate Planning Council, Philadelphia Estate Planning Council, and the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys. He served as president of the Pennsylvania Association of Elder Law Attorneys (PAELA) for two years, 2020 & 2021, and is past chair of the programming committee and nominating committees for that organization. Attorney Gerhard was recognized by the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys as "Pennsylvania Chapter Member of the Year" in 2019 and again in 2022.

Mr. Gerhard received his law degree (J.D.) from the Dickinson School of Law and earned his tax law degree (LL.M. Taxation) from the Villanova University School of Law. Mr. Gerhard served as law clerk to the Honorable Theodore S. Gutowicz in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas, Orphans' Court Division.

He has been honored with Martindale Hubbell's highest lawyer rating of "AV" for legal ability and ethics, and has been selected for inclusion in 2005 - 2024 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers® and Philadelphia's Best Lawyers® since 2010, including the upcoming 2025 edition of Philadelphia's Best Lawyers® for his work in the field of elder law.

Mr. Gerhard is co-author and editor of the Montgomery County Elder Law Handbook, and is editor emeritus of the Pennsylvania Bar Association's Elder Law Section Newsletter.

Mr. Gerhard teaches numerous continuing education courses for attorneys and long-term care professionals, including Representing an Individual Entering a Nursing Home and the Do's and Don'ts of the Medicaid Application Process.

Robert C. Gerhard III received the Excellence in Elder Law Award from the Pennsylvania Bar Association (PBA) Elder Law Section. The award recognized Gerhard for "superior professional efforts in the field of elder law, significant contributions to the legal profession and noteworthy service to the elderly.” The award was presented during the 17th Annual Elder Law Institute at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, Philadelphia.

