Mary T. Schmitt Smith of the Theresa Law Center PC, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, practices in the areas of taxation and probate and estate planning. She has practiced with the firm for more than 17 years. In 1999, she became the first attorney in Michigan to become a certified elder law attorney by the National Elder Law Foundation and recognized by the State Bar of Michigan. She served on the board of directors of the Academy of Elder Law Attorneys and was named a fellow of the Academy in 2003, the only Michigan attorney to receive this distinction. Over the past 25 years, she has focused her practice on elder law, estate planning, tax, trust, and probate cases, primarily for persons with special needs. Ms. Smith is a past president of The Arc of Oakland County, Inc., and served on its board of directors for 12 years. She received the 2003 "Theresa Award" from the Theresa Foundation in New York and Miami. She has been invited to speak to state bars in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Texas on elder law, tax, and special needs trust topics.