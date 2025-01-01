Mary Schmitt-Smith
Firm Description
Mary T. Schmitt Smith of Theresa Law Center, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, practices in the areas of elder law, taxation and probate and estate planning.
- The first Certified Elder Law Attorney in Michigan
- Tax and Estate Planning
- Estate Planning for Persons with Disabilities
- Protecting Estate Assets: Planning and Tax Considerations of Medicaid and Medicare Programs
- Resource Planning for the Elderly
Main Office
800 W. Long Lake Rd
Suite 220
Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302
Mary T. Schmitt Smith of the Theresa Law Center PC, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, practices in the areas of taxation and probate and estate planning. She has practiced with the firm for more than 17 years. In 1999, she became the first attorney in Michigan to become a certified elder law attorney by the National Elder La...