A graduate of the University of Oregon School of Law (Order of the Coif), the University of Washington School of Law (LL.M in taxation) and a former attorney-advisor to Judge Carolyn P. Chiechi at the US Tax Court, Smilie has been practicing with the same focus on estate planning since 2003. Smilie was named a Rising Star in SuperLawyers Magazine in 2013. Smilie regularly speaks on estate planning matters and keeps a blog, the Digital Hereinafter which can be found at https://maineestateattorney.com/ Smilie is licensed to practice law in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts.