Joseph Motta
Joseph L. Motta Co., LPA
Joseph Motta
Joseph L. Motta Co., LPA
Joseph L. Motta earned his B.A. from Ohio Northern University and his J.D. from Case Western Reserve University School of Law. Upon graduation from law school, Mr. Motta served as a law clerk to Judge Thomas D. Lambros of the United States District Court for the Northern Ohio District of Ohio. Mr. Motta has practiced in the areas of business and real estate law in addition to estate planning and elder law.
Mr. Motta is a lifelong resident of the Cleveland area and currently resides in Avon Lake.
Firm Description
Joseph L. Motta Co., LPA is devoted to protecting families from life’s most challenging situations. Our goal is to provide you with the peace of mind that comes from knowing that you have planned your affairs so as to avoid the financial disruptions that often accompany death or incapacity. Each client receives our personal attention because we want you to feel comfortable discussing issues that can be emotionally difficult to address. We strive to use our knowledge and expertise to provide you with the best advice on how to protect the ones you love.
Our Elder Law and Estate Planning services include:
- Estate Planning
- Medicaid Planning and Applications
- Wills
- VA Pension Planning
- Trusts
- Special Needs Planning
- Powers of Attorney
- Probate
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
Cost
What Is an Elder Law Attorney?
Main Office
32730 Walker Road Suite J-1
Avon Lake, OH 44012
On the web
Joseph Motta
Joseph L. Motta Co., LPA
Joseph L. Motta earned his B.A. from Ohio Northern University and his J.D. from Case Western Reserve University School of Law. Upon graduation from law school, Mr. Motta served as a law clerk to Judge Thomas D. Lambros of the United States District Court for the Northern Ohio District of Ohio. Mr. Motta has practiced i...