Joseph L. Motta earned his B.A. from Ohio Northern University and his J.D. from Case Western Reserve University School of Law. Upon graduation from law school, Mr. Motta served as a law clerk to Judge Thomas D. Lambros of the United States District Court for the Northern Ohio District of Ohio. Mr. Motta has practiced in the areas of business and real estate law in addition to estate planning and elder law.

Mr. Motta is a lifelong resident of the Cleveland area and currently resides in Avon Lake.